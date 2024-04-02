T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

