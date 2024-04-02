SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

