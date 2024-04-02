Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Grows By 7.9%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 982,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gartner Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IT opened at $477.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.60. Gartner has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 853.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

