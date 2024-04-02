Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Expands By 7.7%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FutureFuel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $356.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

