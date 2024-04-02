Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increases By 8.0%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

In other news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

