Short Interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Grows By 7.9%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 23,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 859,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.