Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

