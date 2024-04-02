Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 113,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

