Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.37 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 197,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Semtech by 431.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 671,885 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

