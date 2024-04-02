Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.35.

SMTC stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

