Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.