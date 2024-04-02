SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

