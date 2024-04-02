Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

