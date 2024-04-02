Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AT&T by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,925 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

