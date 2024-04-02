PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

