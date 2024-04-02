PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,117 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VXUS opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
