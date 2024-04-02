PFG Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

