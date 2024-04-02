PFG Advisors Buys 1,796 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.43.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

