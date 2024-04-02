Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.60

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 154997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.20 ($2.38).
Several brokerages have commented on PHLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.67) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130,000.00%.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
