Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $759.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $342.30 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

