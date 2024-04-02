Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

