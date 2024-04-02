Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

AMAT stock opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

