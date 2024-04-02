Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $551.01 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $561.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

