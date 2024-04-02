Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.