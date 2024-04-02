Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.60. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

