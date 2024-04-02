Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $146.39.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

