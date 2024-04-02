Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

