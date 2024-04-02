Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

