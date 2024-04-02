Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,991.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,408 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 41,611 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $106.79.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

