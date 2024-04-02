LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 125 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $491.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.26 and its 200 day moving average is $379.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

