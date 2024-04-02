LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,796 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

