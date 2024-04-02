L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.3 %

FSTR stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a PE ratio of 207.40 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.