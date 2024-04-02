Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

