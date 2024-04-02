iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

