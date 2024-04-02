Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Iris Acquisition Stock Performance

IRAA stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Iris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Acquisition by 3,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Acquisition

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

