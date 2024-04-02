Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total value of £22,050 ($27,680.14).
MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.16) on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 440 ($5.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of £344.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.03 and a beta of 1.04.
