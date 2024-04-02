Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 10.1 %

INVZW stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.