Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 10.1 %
INVZW stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About Innoviz Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.