Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $208.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

