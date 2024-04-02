Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

