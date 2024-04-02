Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

