Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of GMRE opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

