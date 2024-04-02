Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 24,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.42 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

