Fort Henry Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 27.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average is $471.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.