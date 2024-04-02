Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.