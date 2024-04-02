Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
FLMNF opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Fielmann Group has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $46.90.
About Fielmann Group
