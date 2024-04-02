Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.6% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

