enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Update

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
enCore Energy Price Performance
enCore Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that enCore Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
enCore Energy Company Profile
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than enCore Energy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.