enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Update

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

enCore Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that enCore Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EU. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 1,327.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

