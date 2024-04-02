DeDora Capital Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $778.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

