Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 23,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.
Comcast Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Green Gold Rush: Here’s What’s Driving Cannabis Stocks Higher
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DexCom Stock Gains from GLP-1 Diabetic Users
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.