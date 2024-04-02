Coerente Capital Management Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 0.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

